BJP extends 'Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath' programme to UP

Lucknow, Feb 15 (PTI) The BJP has extended its 'Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath' programme, seeking people's mandate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, to Uttar Pradesh, a party leader said.BJP president Amit Shah and senior party leader Rajnath Singh had launched the month-long exercise on February 3 to seek suggestions from 10 crore people across the country to help the party prepare its 'sankalp patra' (manifesto).The programme held at the district-level in the state will witness participation of Union ministers and senior party office bearers who will reach out to voters from different sections of the society, programme convenor Santosh Singh said.The programme was launched in the state on February 14 and will commence on March 3, he said.He said, "The BJP has started Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke saath campaign with an aim to know what type of Bharat people want? What is their imagination for a new India? What are the expectations from the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? and what are the suggestions for the government?".On February 17, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and senior BJP leader Ram Lal will interact with artists and intellectuals in Lucknow. On February 20, Union minister Smriti Irani will interact with fishermen and boatmen in Varanasi. National spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi will be in Meerut on February 22. On the same day, Union minister Uma Bharti will meet small traders in Jhansi. Similarly, party national general secretary Arun Singh will be in Mirzapur to link people associated with the handloom industry, the programme convenor said. He said External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will be in Gorakhpur on March 3 and interact with migrant workers and seek suggestions from them.The politically crucial state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.UP BJP media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi also informed that one video van will be moving in every Lok Sabha constituency and a feedback box will be placed in every assembly constituency in the state, to enable the people to give their views."The video of the achievements of the Modi government will be played in the video van. Apart from this, information and feedback will be gathered from the voters for the election manifesto, and an appeal will be made to the voters to vote for the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Tripathi said.In the last general elections, the BJP had won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Its ally the Apna Dal bagged two seats.The Samajwadi Party won five seats while the BSP did not win any seat.The Congress had registered win on two seats in the state. PTI NAV DPB