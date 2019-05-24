BJP felicitates Jitendra Singh for highest ever winning margin in J-K

Jammu, May 24 (PTI) The Bhartiya Janata Party Friday felicitated Union Minister Jitendra Singh for his victory in the Lok Sabha election with the highest ever winning margin in Jammu and Kashmir.Jitendra Singh won by 3.57 lakh votes defeating Congress's Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Jammu and Kashmir's last prince Karan Singh, in the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.As per officials, it is the highest margin of victory for any successful candidate in Jammu and Kashmir till now. Singh got 61.38 per cent votes.BJP state president Ravinder Raina, while speaking on the occasion, thanked all the voters of Jammu and Kashmir and whole of India for voting en mass in favour of the BJP. He termed this as the "victory of real democracy over the governance by a selective family". He said that this voting has been done on the base of works done by the BJP central and state leadership on motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'.Jitendra Singh expressed his gratitude towards all BJP leaders and workers who worked with dedication to secure the party's win. PTI AB DPB