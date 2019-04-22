BJP fields Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi

(Eds: Adding more info ) /R New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The BJP Monday fielded former cricketer Gautam Gambhir from the East Delhi constituency and renominated Meenakshi Lekhi from the New Delhi seat, but suspense prevailed on party's candidate from North-West Delhi. Barring the North-West Delhi seat, the party has so far announced its candidates for six of the seven seats in the national capital. Gambhir has replaced Maheish Girri as the party's candidate and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congratulating Gambhir for his candidature, incumbent East Delhi MP Maheish Girri wished him luck for the contest. Girri said he will join Gambhir in his nomination rally. Lekhi is pitted against AAP's Brajesh Goel and Ajay Maken of the Congress. Suspense, however, prevailed over party's candidature from North-West Delhi. Apprehending that his party may deny him a ticket, sitting BJP MP from the reserved North-West Delhi parliamentary seat Udit Raj on Monday asked the party to clear the confusion over his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Talking to reporters, Raj said he will wait till an announcement of the official BJP candidate on the North-West Delhi seat is made before deciding his future course of action. The BJP had on Sunday fielded its four sitting MPs from Delhi -- Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi. The party is yet to name its candidate for the North-West Delhi constituency. The BJP had won all the seven seats in the national capital in the last general election. PTI JTR VIT PR AQS