BJP fields kin of several leaders in Rajasthan assembly election

(Eds: Updating) Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has awarded tickets to close family members of several party leaders to contest the December 7 assembly election in Rajasthan, deviating from its stand against dynastic politics. Party leaders said the deviation was necessitated to avoid revolt within the party. The party was taking each step in ticket distribution cautiously to avoid revolt within the party, which otherwise could play spoilsport and affect its prospects in the crucial election. In the BJP's first list of 131 candidates released on Sunday night, the party has given ticket to its 85 sitting MLAs and has taken care of the family members of prominent leaders who were denied ticket. The first list comprises sons, grandsons and daughter-in-laws of several prominent leaders of the BJP. The saffron party has given due attention to family members of leaders who died owing to health issues. The BJP has given ticket to Ram Swaroop Lamba, the son of late MP Sanwar Lal Jat, to contest election from Nasirabad seat and to Shailesh Singh, the son of late former state minister Digamber Singh, from Deeg-Kumher seat. The party has once again reposed faith in Lamba, who was fielded to contest the Lok Sabha bypoll from Ajmer seat earlier this year. He had lost the election to Congress's Raghu Sharma by 80,000 votes. From Kolayat Assembly seat in Bikaner district, the party has given ticket to senior leader Devi Singh Bhati's daughter-in-law Poonam Kanwar. It has fielded Rishi Bansal's wife Ritu from Bayana seat in Bharatpur district. The other names include former minister Nandlal Meena's son Hemant Meena from Pratapgarh, former legislator Gurjant Singh's grandson Gurveer Singh Brar, former legislator Kailash Bhansali's nephew Atul Bhansali from Jodhpur and former legislator Kunjilal's son Rajendra Meena from Bamanwas. The leaders say that the step has been taken to avoid revolt as well as to avert results similar to the 2008 assembly election when the BJP had to lose power due to loss of more than 15 seats. The party could secure 78 seats and the Congress too could not touch the magic figure to form government. If the party had not suffered a jolt due to revolt against then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the BJP could have formed the government taking along Independent candidates, they said. The Congress won 96 seats in the 2008 assembly election. The BSP won six seats and Independents 14 in the 2008 election. PTI AG SMN BJBJ