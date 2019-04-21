BJP fields Shankar Lalwani from Indore in place of Sumitra Mahajan, Hardeep Puri from Amritsar

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The BJP Sunday announced its seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha election, nominating Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar and renominating its four sitting MPs from Delhi. The party has nominated Shankar Lalwani as its candidate from Indore in place of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Lalwani is Chairman of Indore Development Authority.The party has fielded its four sitting MPs from Delhi -- Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi. Puri, whom the party has been grooming as one of its prominent sikh leaders, has replaced Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as its candidate from Amritsar, the most important holy town for the community. Jaitley, who lost to Amarinder Singh last time from Amritsar, has decided not to contest elections due to health reasons. PTI JTR TIRTIR