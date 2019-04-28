BJP fields Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienkar for Panaji Assembly bypoll

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for bypolls in two Assembly seats in Karnataka and one in Goa. Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienkar will be the BJP's candidate from Panaji in Goa, the party said in a statement. The May 19 bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The party nominated Avinash Jadhav and S J Chikkanagowdar as its candidates from Chincholi and Kundgol Assembly seats in Karnataka. PTI JTR SMNSMN