BJP fields singer Hans Raj Hans from North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, amid protests by sitting MP

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The BJP had a hard time declaring Hans Raj Hans as its candidate from the North West Delhi parliamentary seat, hours before the deadline for filing of nomination on Tuesday, amid vocal protest by sitting party MP Udit Raj.Raj, the incumbent from the constituency, had threatened to resign and contest the polls independently, if denied party ticket from the seat.This was one of the reasons behind the delay in announcing Hans' candidature, party insiders said.Hans filed his nomination papers from the constituency later on even as Raj sulked and asked BJP to tell him why he was replaced by the Punjabi singer.On Monday, Raj had held a press conference to express his resentment and later accompanied his supporters to march for Delhi BJP office in the midnight.His supporters created rucks at the party office where Hans was preparing his papers for nomination with the help of other leaders, sources in the party said.Raj claimed that Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had assured him a few months ago that he will be fielded from the North West seat. However, sources close to Tiwari claimed that Raj "jumped the gun"."He reacted over delay in declaration of party candidate from North West seat and cried over being denied party ticket even as an official announcement was made. He could have spoiled his chances because of his desperation," a senior Delhi BJP leader said.Party sources said Hans was given preference over Raj because of caste composition of voters in the constituency."Raj was also under serious consideration. But, Hans ticked all the right boxes and also because there is a sizeable number of voters of his caste in North West Delhi," they claimed.Hans, resigned as vice chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karmchari (NCSK) to contest the polls on BJP ticket.He is pitted against Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's Guggan Singh on the seat, in a triangular contest.