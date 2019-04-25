BJP filed nearly 67 pc of total applications sent to MCMC: Delhi CEO office

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Delhi CEO Office has received 365 applications till date on pre-certification of political advertisements by various political parties with the BJP filing a maximum of 244 applications, according to data shared by the poll body here on Wednesday.These advertisements to be played on TV or social media, among other platforms are to be pre-certified by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) of the Election Commission constituted at state and district levels.According to the data shared by the Delhi CEO office, the BJP has sent 244 applications, Congress 98 and the AAP 20, till date for MCMC certifications.As many as 330 certificates have been issued and 11 are pending till date, while 24 were rejected, it said.The CEO office also said that, as many as 179 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries were filed against political parties and others here for violation of the model code of conduct, till date.The statistics surveillance team of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 2.88 crore in cash and 1378 kg of narcotics and drugs."A total of 179 FIRs or DD entries have been lodged till date in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct," the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement."Out of these, 21 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (13 FIRs and eight DD entries), 28 against the Bhartiya Janata Party (14 FIRs and 14 DD entries), nine against the Congress (three FIRs and six DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (an FIR), Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), four against CPI (M) (two FIRs and two DD entries) and 115 (111 FIRs and four DD entries) are against others or non-political (entities)," it said.The office of the Delhi CEO said over 3.25 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since March 10, when the poll code came into force. PTI KND RCJ