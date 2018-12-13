BJP files complaint for Harish Meena's disqualification from Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has forwarded a complaint seeking disqualification of Harish Meena, a sitting BJP MP from Rajasthan who contested on Congress ticket in the recently held state assembly election, for appropriate action to the lower house's secretariat. Meena joined the Congress on November 14 without resigning from the BJP and from his Lok Sabha seat, BJP MP Narendra Keshav Sawaikar alleged in his complaint filed with the Speaker on November 29. Meena was elected as MLA from Deoli-Uniara in the December 7 Assembly election. Till the date of filing of his petition, Harish Meena has not resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and as the Lok Sabha MP. He joined the Congress on November 14 and at that time he was in the BJP, Sawaikar, a BJP MP from Goa, claimed in the complaint.According to sources, the BJP MP has demanded disqualification of Meena from Lok Sabha contending that he has violated the anti-defection law. The complaint has been received by the Speaker and it has been sent to Secretary General office for appropriate action, sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said.Meanwhile, Meena is likely to submit his resignation as MP in next few days.In 2014, Harish Meena had defeated his elder brother and senior senior Congress leader Namonarain Meena in Dausa Lok Sabha seat. His nearest rival was Kirori Lal Meena, who is now BJP's Rajya Sabha MP. PTI JTR RT