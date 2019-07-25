BJP files complaint with CVC against corruption by AAP govt in construction of classrooms

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Thursday submitted a complaint to Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar about alleged corruption committed by the AAP government in the construction of 8,089 classrooms. Gupta said a delegation led by him submitted a memorandum to the CVC and documents supporting the charge. The delegation included MLAs O P Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan, Devender Sehrawat and Anil Kumar Bajpai. The delegation claimed that the government made payments for 8,089 classrooms built till March this year, but a verification revealed that less than 6,000 rooms have been constructed. The delegation said that the construction work was done without calling tenders and the costs were enhanced to the tune of 30 per cent to 90 per cent in the name of richer specifications. It also alleged that funds were siphoned off and the payments were made twice for the same work. Gupta said the CVC heard their plea and assured them he would get the matter thoroughly investigated and take appropriate action. He said that he would also direct the Chief Technical Examiner to examine the issues raised in the complaint, Gupta said. No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government. PTI SLB SMN