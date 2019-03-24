BJP files complaint with Tripura CEO against Rahul Gandhi

Agartala, Mar 24 (PTI) The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly referring to party chief Amit Shah as a "murder accused" at a rally.BJP Tripura spokesperson Ashok Sinha Sunday alleged that Gandhi "violated" the provisions of the model code of conduct as he had stated in his speech at the March 20 rally in Khumulwng that Shah was a "murder accused" .The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stressed that the "false case" of murder against Shah was dismissed by Supreme court in 2014. "A false case of murder was filed against Amit Shah during the Congress-led UPA regime, which was dismissed by the Supreme court in 2014 itself. Gandhi distorted facts for the sake of political mileage at a rally at Khumulwng," Sinha told reporters here."We have filed a complaint against him on March 23 for violating the model code of conduct," he added.Gandhi in his speech also stated that a "sum of Rs 30,000 crore was paid to Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal".Sinha claimed that this was an unsubstantiated accusation which also violated the model code of conduct. He said that the Tripura BJP unit had on Saturday submitted a written complaint to the state's CEO against the Gandhi scion.On Friday the Congress' Tripura unit had demanded an "unconditional" public apology from chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb for calling the party "sly fox, thief and satan", and said the use of "unparliamentary" words was unbecoming of a leader of his stature. The Congress had also filed a complaint against Deb with the Election Commission of India. PTI JOY RG RHL