BJP finalises candidates for 6 LS seats in J-K

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit on Friday said it has finalised candidates for six parliamentary constituencies in the state and will submit the list to the party's parliamentary board in Delhi. The names were finalised at a meeting of the party's state election committee which met here under the chairmanship of national vice president and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, a BJP spokesman said."A threadbare discussion was held on every single name before a final report was drafted to be presented to the parliamentary board," he said.Among the prominent leaders who attended the meeting were Union minister Jitendra Singh, state party unit president Ravinder Raina and BJP MP Jugal Kishore.Khanna exhorted confidence that the party will win over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.PTI TAS SRY