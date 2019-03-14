BJP flays Kejriwal for using 'foul' language against its leaders

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The BJP Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly using "foul" language against its Delhi unit head Manoj Tiwari, as the two parties sparred over the issues of full statehood for the national capital.Speaking at the AAP office on the issue, Kejriwal claimed Tiwari had said Delhi cannot attain full statehood because the CM had staged a dharna outside the Rail Bhawan here in 2014."Tiwari says Delhi cannot be granted statehood as I had sat on a dharna. Tumhare baap ki Dilli hai? (Is Delhi your family property?) Who are you?" he said referring to Tiwari."Our freedom fighters fought for democracy, not Tiwari's or (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's fathers," Kejriwal said.He also lashed out at Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana charging that just for a Lok Sabha ticket he was "betraying" his father former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana who fought for full statehood to Delhi.Hitting back at Kejriwal, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, "Kejriwal's lowly activities and lies explained which family lineage he belongs to."Tiwari too slammed Kejriwal saying that he was trying to hide his "frustration and failures" by using "foul" language."Kejriwal once again shrieked and showed his madness. His words reflected his sanskar (values). He is crying over full statehood but did he call an all-party meeting over the issue? After reaching the heights of inaction, and sympathising with the tukde-tukde gang, now he has been reminded of the cause of full statehood," he said."I lost my father when I was in class VIII. I never saw my father wearing full clothing because of poverty. Despite facing poverty, my father or Narendra Modi's father gave us sanskar that makes people feel proud. I do not know how you were brought up. So, Keep crying hoarse," Tiwari said.He said the people of Delhi understand Kejriwal was trying to hide his "failures" by eancting "drama" over full statehood. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR