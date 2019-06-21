BJP forms 3-member committee to probe deaths in Bhatpara clashes in Bengal

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two persons in Bhatpara in West Bengal in "police firing", with the party asking a delegation of three MPs to visit the place and submit a report on the matter.BJP MPs S S Ahluwalia, Satpal Singh and B D Ram will be submitting a report to Shah after visiting the place, a party statement said.While Ahluwalia is an MP from the state, Singh and Ram are former police officers besides being MP from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand respectively.West Bengal police has said it is investigating the reasons behind the deaths, claiming that its personnel had fired in air to quell violence. The BJP has said they died in police firing. Two people were killed and 11 others injured Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP in the Bhatpara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said. The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP blamed each other for the clash, which is seen as an attempt to establish dominance in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. PTI KR KR SMNSMN