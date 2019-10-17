BJP fulfilled 96 pc of its poll promises in Maharashtra: PPRC

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The BJP-led dispensation in Maharashtra has fulfilled over 96 per cent of the promises made by the party in its 2014 assembly elections manifesto, its vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Thursday asserting that good governance has been the cornerstone of the state government. Releasing a report by the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), which analyses implementation of the BJP's 2014 assembly elections manifesto, days before the polling in the state, he said the Devendra Fadnavis-led government gave the state stability which created an environment for unleashing the economic transformation. Addressing a press conference here, Sahasrabuddhe cited the findings of the report, and said, "The BJP government in Maharashtra has fulfilled over 96 per cent of the promises that are enumerated in the 2014 manifesto, and the remaining initiatives on that front are in various stages of implementation." Applauding the state government, he said that good governance has been the cornerstone and guiding principle of the BJP government. It gave Maharashtra stability and created an environment where social and economic transformation could unleash. Talking about the state government's flagship scheme for water conservation 'Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan', he said over 18,000 villages have been brought from water-deficit status to water-surplus situation, despite the fact that the State faced one of the worst droughts in the last century. PPRC Director Sumeet Bhasin explained the government's endeavour in boosting the infrastructure projects in the state, and said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself was closely engaged in the process. A war room was established reporting to him directly and ensuring that the decision-making under this initiative remained dynamic and quick-paced." The government is undertaking work on six metro projects for Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai and 11 metro lines are being made functional, he said. Bhasin also shared the details of PPRC's report on sporting spirit in women in Haryana and said record 186 female athletes from the state have participated in the Khelo India School Games and 111 among them have won medals in it. The BJP-led government in the state introduced a special component plan for scheduled for villages with more than 40 per cent of SC population. It provides 100 per cent financial support for constructing village and block level stadiums, multipurpose halls on gram panchayat land, he added. PTI JTR SMN