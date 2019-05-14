BJP fulfilled basic needs, will fulfil aspirations if voted again: Yogi

Gorakhpur, May 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Tuesday the BJP government at the Centre worked to address the basic needs of people in the past five years and it will strive to fulfil their aspirations if voted to power again.He criticised the Samajwadi Party for practising "nepotism" while doing politics in the name of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia."A family of one political party accumulated a lot of wealth while doing politics in the name of Lohia who was against nepotism," Adityanath charged. He said BJP's priority is to make India safe and strong with inclusive growth and women empowerment and take the country ahead at the global level."The party will also put in efforts within the constitutional framework to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya," Adityanath said in Kushinagar district."Our government during the past five years fulfilled the basic requirements of people and now we have to fulfil their aspirations. BJP will work for women as nothing is possible without them," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Due to Modi ji's leadership, people's participation in building a base for inclusive growth and a strong country became possible."The government sent Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN scheme directly into the accounts of farmers, he said.Referring to the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot and India's stand on terrorism during the Modi government, he said, "The BJP has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and is determined to equip the Indian armed forces with modern and hi-tech equipment and take steps to restrict illegal immigration."Adityanath urged people to vote for Modi as both his name and work are effective."Modi honoured faith at the global level with the successful Kumbh Mela and worked to ensure that Massod Azhar is declared as an international terrorist," he added. PTI CORR ABN ABHABH