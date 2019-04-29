BJP govt arrogant, ignored farmers: Pilot

Churu (Rajasthan), Apr 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday termed the BJP government at the Centre "arrogant" and accused it of ignoring the farmers and leaving the youth unemployed.Addressing an election rally in Sardarshahar town under the Churu Lok Sabha constituency, he also claimed the BJP would not be able to open its electoral account in south India in this parliamentary polls.On Congress president Rahul Gandhi fighting elections from Wayanad in Kerala apart from his pocket borough Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Pilot said, "Rahul Gandhi ji decided to fight elections from Kerala after considering the workers sentiments and as a result BJP will not be able to open account in South India.""BJP is going to be wiped out in the south," he said, adding, "It will meet the same result as that in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the Congress formed government after Assembly elections."Pilot also alleged that all promised made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years have proved to be false.Accusing the BJP of harming the country's constitutional institutions, he alleges that dissenting voices are being suppressed by using the CBI, RBI, ED and the Income tax department."Those asking the government questions are declared anti-national... Now, people will give them a reply," Pilot said. PTI AG NSDNSD