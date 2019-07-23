BJP govt fulfilled promises it made to people: Hry minister Dhankar

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana has not only kept promises it made to the people before the elections but has also exceeded them in some cases, state Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar said here Tuesday.The BJP, which formed the government in Haryana on its own for the first time after winning the 2014 Assembly polls, has often been under opposition attack for alleged failure to fulfil its poll promises.At a news conference here, Dhankar presented a 'report card' of the achievements of his department. He said the present government has undertaken a number of steps for the welfare of farmers."The satisfaction level of our farmers is very high and they are happy with the steps we have taken for their welfare," the minister claimed.Dhankar, who is the chairman of the party's Vision Document committee for the Assembly polls, said the BJP will fight the state elections on the basis of the development works it has carried out.Asked if the upcoming polls will be fought under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, he replied, "He is leading us and therefore this question does not arise (as to under whose leadership polls will be fought in the state)." PTI SUN IJT