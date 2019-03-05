BJP govt has worked for prosperity of all sections: Khattar

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said that his government has worked for the prosperity all sections of society in the last four years, .He said this while addressing workers from the unorganized sector at a state-level function of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan Yojna (PM-SYM). "The state government has worked for prosperity of people belonging to all sections, including poor and labourers, by ensuring them the benefit of various schemes and programmes," Khattar said.On thes occasion, the chief minister also gave registration letters and incentive money of Rs 5,100 each to the first 10 workers registered under the PM-SYM scheme.Over 300 central and state government schemes are being run for the welfare for the poor, he said.The Haryana government has set up Antyodaya Saral Kendras and Atal Seva Kendras at villages to make schemes of various departments available under one roof, Khattar said.He announced that the premium amount of Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month under the PM-SYM scheme would be borne by the state government from June.The amount of premium under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana will also be borne by the state government in the future, Khattar said.The chief minister said unique identity card of each family is being prepared in the state to ensure that eligible families get the benefit of various schemes in a transparent manner. PTI SUN ANBANB