BJP govt in UP has no control over crime: Priyanka

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying there had been a rise in criminal incidents and the Yogi Adityanath dispensation was unable to rein in crime.The Congress general secretary also posted a media report on Twitter which claimed that in the last 22 days there have been 12 shooting incidents and four killings in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow."You try to match the claims and reality of the Uttar Pradesh BJP government. Every day the BJP government is going around beating drums about making the state crime-free, whereas the truth is 12 shootings, 4 killings in 22 days. Atrocities on women," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.The state government has no control over crime, she said.