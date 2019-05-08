BJP govt planning to demolish all unauthorised colonies of Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the BJP government is planning to demolish all the unauthorised colonies in the national capital where about 70 per cent of the city's population resides.Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is planning to demolish these colonies and give the land to builders who would then construct luxurious apartments on it."About 70 per cent of the city's population resides in unauthorised colonies, where will they go? We have been pressured by the Centre not to invest money in unauthorised colonies and we have also been told by government officials that the BJP is planning to demolish all unauthorised colonies once it comes to power," he told reporters.Kejriwal said his model is to mend the unauthorised colonies and provide them with facilities like sewage lines."If you want their plans to fail, then strengthen our hands then vote for us," he said.He also claimed that the sealing drive in Delhi was done to bring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). "People living on rent would not be benefitted by it and they would be rendered homeless," he said.Kejriwal claimed that Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari himself admitted it that the BJP plans to demolish all unauthorised colonies.No immediate response was available from the BJP. PTI UZM KJKJ