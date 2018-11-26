BJP govt stopped loot carried out under Cong rule after coming to power: PM

Kota, Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that after coming to power the BJP had stopped the "loot" that was being carried out under the Congress rule and "people sitting in AC rooms in New Delhi" were trying to devise strategies to oust the party. Addressing an election rally here, he said one vote doesn't enthrone a political party or an individual but it gives power to change the country and shape its future. Modi said people sitting in AC rooms in New Delhi were trying to devise strategies to oust the BJP from power, but they should come to Rajasthan's Kota town and see the ground situation instead. He claimed an army of thieves had siphoned off Rs 90,000 crore to claim pension, scholarship and LPG subsidy by fudging information in government records, but one vote given to the BJP government at the Centre put a stop to such dubious beneficiaries. "Rs 90,000 crore theft was stopped, broadband network reached 1 lakh villages, 2.5 to 3 lakh km optical fibre line was laid, 12 crore LPG connections were given in four years of the BJP government at the Centre. "Your one vote has given speed to the country. It has the power to change the country and shape its future," Modi said. He alleged that while it was in power, the Congress kept devising new ways to loot money. "We stopped the work of looters, who siphoned-off money, with your one vote that formed the BJP government. Such people are criticising Modi today," he said. The prime minister urged the people to vote for the BJP in Rajasthan to maintain the speed of development. PTI AG AAR