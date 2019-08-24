BJP govt would not have formed in UP without blessings of seers: Minister

Mathura, Aug 24 (PTI) Without the blessings of seers, the present BJP government would not have formed in Uttar Pradesh, state minister for power Srikant Sharma said on Saturday. The state power minister was speaking at a program here organised to commemorate Janmashtami celebrations. "The present BJP government would not have formed in Uttar Pradesh without the divine blessings of seers," he said. Sharma also said the festival would not have been celebrated so magnificently this year, had the BJP not come in power. Meanwhile, lakhs of pilgrims paid obeisance to the deity in temples where the festival was celebrated on Saturday. The city was decked with lights and artistes from different states performed on the occasion. PTI CORR AAR