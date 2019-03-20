BJP hails Samjhauta Express blast verdict as historic

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The BJP Wednesday described as "historic" the acquittal of Samjhauta Express blast accused, saying it is an indication of how the previous Congress-led government played politics with terror.Twelve years after a blast on Samjhauta Express killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, a special court Wednesday acquitted Swami Aseemanand and three others in the case."The historic verdict in the case is an indication as to how the previous UPA government sought to play politics with terror. It was based upon very imperfect evidence. This has to be seen in conjunction with the saffron terror issue raised by the then Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and also echoed by P Chidambaram," BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.The investigative agency had claimed that the accused were upset with terror attacks on Hindu temples and then conspired to seek "revenge". PTI KR SMN