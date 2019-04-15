BJP has deviated from path of truth: Priyanka Gandhi

Agra, Apr 15 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday alleged that the BJP had deviated from the path of truth and it seemed that the saffron party neither has faith in democracy nor in the people.The Congress secretary general in-charge for Uttar Pradesh (East) also said the BJP instead of speaking about India and what it had done for its youth was talking about Pakistan."It seems that the government has faith neither in democracy, its institutions nor the people..had they been real nationalists they would have tread the path of truth. "They would have understood that this country is based on truth and those who deviate from it are not let off...you will also not be excused as you, too, have deviated from the path of truth long ago," she said at a rally here.The Congress leader was campaigning for the party's Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat candidate and Uttar Pradesh unit president Raj Babbar.Lashing out at the BJP government, Priyanka Gandhi said during election time, they are talking about nationalism and Pakistan."They must talk about India, what they have done for the youth, farmers and other sections of society. They must tell what their agenda for women and women security is,"she said.Taking a dig at the BJP publicity campaign, she said the truth is being "drowned" in such campaigns."I have seen the reality in the eyes of youth who complain about jobs, seen it in the eyes of potato growers who come to Rae Bareli and Lucknow to tell about their loans and the high costs that they have to bear," Priyanka Gandhi said.Citing the example of a farmer here who reportedly sold his produce for Rs 490 and send the money to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of protest, she said,"He sent this money to the PM to apprise him about the truth of the country and its farmers." "The truth is being drowned in publicity...you all know better...whenever a question is raised the questioner is told that he is an anti-national," Priyanka Gandhi said.She, while talking about the Congress manifesto, mistakenly said that "aisi yojnaein ghoshna patra mein hai jisse aapko swastha sarkari aspatalon mein muft milega (There are schemes in the manifesto through which you will get free health in government hospitals)".However, the Congress leader was quick to realise her mistake and smilingly remarked,"Swastha nahin... matlab swastha ki jaanch aur swastha ka ilaj muft milega (Not swasth (health)...I mean diagnosis and treatment will be free)."She quipped that "swastha bhi mil jaye toh achcha hain (It will be great if health can be given for free)".PTI SAB ANBANB