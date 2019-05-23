BJP headed for victory in Himachal, party candidates leading by over 3.15 lakh votes

Shimla, May 23 (PTI) The ruling BJP is heading towards victory in Himachal Pradesh as its candidates are leading with over 3.15 lakh votes on each of the four Lok Sabha seats, a state election officer said.In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading with over 316857 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of Congress. BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor is leading by 4,02,322 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra, a state election officer said.In Hamirpur, sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by 3,65,452 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 320088 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress in Shimla. PTI DJI DVDV