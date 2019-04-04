BJP hits back at Pawan Bansal: 'He can't digest development work executed in Chandigarh'

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) The BJP Thursday hit back at Congress Lok Sabha poll candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal for alleging "nothing has been achieved" during the five-year term of sitting BJP MP Kirron Kher, and said he was not able to "digest" development works executed in the city.The statement of the Chandigarh BJP came a day after Bansal gave a negative review of Kher's work as a parliamentarian for the 'city beautiful', saying her term has been "a totally disappointing experience for people".Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon termed Bansal's statement "irrational". The BJP addressed several issues Bansal "never bothered" to take notice of when he represented the constituency as an MP, Tondon charged. "He (Bansal) does not want to see the work which has been done in the city. He cannot digest the works and other things executed in Chandigarh," Tandon said.Four-time lawmaker Bansal had Wednesday said, "It (five-year term of BJP MP Kher) has been a totally disappointing experience for people. Nothing has been achieved. Only superficial things have been done."Listing out BJP's achievements, Tandon said a flyover project was sanctioned to ease the flow of traffic in the city, the upper age limit in government jobs in group C and D categories was raised from 25 to 37 years and the number of MBBS seats in government medical college and hospital in sector 32 was raised from 50 to 100. A salary hike for home guards was effected, Centre's nod for changes in housing scheme for UT employees was granted and 12.5 acres land was allotted to the PGIMR (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research) for setting up a trauma centre, Tandon further said.Chandigarh was selected under the smart city project, he said. It is the first city to have become kerosene-free and also was declared open-defecation free, Tondon said. "The fact of the matter is he (Bansal) is raising fabricated issues. He is making such statements to save his image," claimed Tandon.To a question on possible BJP candidate from Chandigarh, Tandon said the party high command will take a call on it.Both, Tandon and sitting MP Kher, are BJP ticket hopefuls from Chandigarh. Kher had defeated Bansal during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. PTI CHS TIRTIR