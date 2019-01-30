BJP hits out at Gehlot over warning against proposed demonstration

Jodhpur (R'than), Jan 30 (PTI) The BJP hit out Wednesday at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over a purported warning to opposition party workers against a planned demonstration next week. Deputy leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore called Gehlot's remarks arrogant. "Gehlot is referred to as the 'Gandhi of Rajasthan' and by uttering such words, he has denigrated the perception of Gandhi. It does not behove a person of the stature of the chief minister of state," Rathore told reporters here. At a Congress party meeting here on Tuesday, Gehlot had purportedly said BJP workers should think twice before taking to the streets and courting arrest, adding it might be difficult for them to come out of jail. The chief minister was referring to the proposed demonstration by the BJP workers on February 8 over demands of a full farm-loan waiver, unemployment allowance and implementation of the 10-per cent reservation to the "economically-weaker" sections in the general category. Rathore alleged that by saying this, Gehlot had pointed to an undeclared emergency in the state. He recalled that Gandhi himself had launched the 'Jail Bharo' movement during freedom struggle. PTI CORR HMB ASHHMB