BJP holds protests in HP against Rahul Gandhi

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) The BJP held protests across Himachal Pradesh demanding an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "misleading the nation" on the Rafale jet deal and submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.BJP state president Satpal Satti said, "Gandhi had misled the nation by spreading misinformation regarding Rafale deal".Congress leader and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal reiterated the party's demand to probe the Rafale deal by a Joint parliamentary committee. PTI DJI DPBDPB

