BJP hopes to start Rath Yatra on Friday: Ghosh

Coochbehar (WB), Dec 7 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said his party has full faith in the judiciary and hoped it would be able to kick-start its Rath Yatra campaign from Friday.The Calcutta High Court had on Thursday refusedpermission to the BJP for holding the Rath Yatra inCoochbehar, after the West Bengal government refused to allow the event, saying it may cause communal tension.BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to flag off the yatra, touted as the party's biggest political campaign in West Bengal, from here on Friday."We have full faith in the judiciary and are hopeful thatjustice will be delivered. We are hopeful that we would beable to take out the Rath Yatra programme from today(Friday)," Ghosh said."Whenever we have wanted to take out a rally orconduct a political programme, the state government has triedto stop it either by denying us permission or tried tocreate procedural hurdles," he alleged.The BJP decided to put on hold Shah's proposed rallyand the Rath Yatra, saying it will wait for the final orderfrom the high court, which is scheduled to hear an appeal by the party on Friday. PTI PNT RBT DVDV