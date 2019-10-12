BJP indulging in mud-slinging to hide its failures: J-K Cong

Jammu, Oct 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday blamed the BJP of indulging in mud-slinging on political opponents, saying the Modi government is doing great service to Pakistan by terming every voice of disagreement, dissent and dissatisfaction with its style of governance and political philosophy as "anti-national and pro-Pakistan". It also criticised the Modi government for its alleged failure to tackle Pakistan and termed as "very serious" situation the large concentration of terrorists inside the state and across the border. The remarks came after BJP state president Ravinder Raina on Thursday demanded cancellation of the Congress's registration, claiming that it is carrying forward nothing but the agenda of Pakistan through its block development council (BDC) poll boycott call in the state. "Every voice of dissent and disagreement with the BJP's style of governance and political philosophy is termed as an agenda of Pakistan. They have created a fear of Pakistan out of nothing despite the fact that India has not only divided the country into two nations but grave humiliating defeats to it more than thrice," JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here. He said Pakistan has no strength to challenge the might of India, which had been achieved over the last 70 years. "The BJP is trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the name of Pakistan to hide its failures on various fronts, including giving a befitting response to silence Pakistan which is frequently violating ceasefire by targeting the forward villages and posts," Sharma said. He said it was unfortunate that a weak nation like Pakistan is creating lot of trouble by indulging in regular shelling, sending terrorists from its soil and causing casualties on the soldiers. "The casualties of our soldiers have increased manifold since the BJP government came to power. The record number of ceasefire violations besides large concentration of terrorists both inside the state and across the Line of Control is a very serious situation and emerging challenges despite claims that post surgical strike on terror camps in PoK and the demonetisation has broken the backbone of terrorist," he said. "Instead of effectively dealing and giving befitting answer to Pakistan on every front, the BJP is on mud-slinging campaign against opponents and indulging in amateurish statements to malign the largest party of the country having glorious traditions of politics," Sharma added. PTI TAS SNESNE