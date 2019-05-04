BJP indulging in politics of fear and hatred: Akhilesh

Bahraich/Gonda, May 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "cheating" the country in the name of his caste and the BJP is indulging in the politics of "fear and hatred", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged Saturday. He also attacked the saffron party over the cancellation of dismissed BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination from Modi's Lok Sabha seat Varanasi."The BJP is indulging in the politics of fear and hatred", while the mahagatbandhan (SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh) is bringing people together, Akhilesh Yadav said at an election meeting in Bahraich.He also said, "The prime minister is cheating the country in the name of his caste". Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP used to call the prime minister "backward, and now (is calling him) as extremely backward." "If you check the papers, you will find nothing," he claimed. The SP chief alleged that the BJP had cheated the people and "now, the public will seek an account (hisaab) from it". "The government which could not work for the people is now citing strong government and terrorism. What has this government done as far as terrorism is concerned? "Everyday a jawan is martyred, and when questions are asked by anyone, the person is termed as an anti-national," Akhilesh Yadav said.In an apparent reference to SP-BSP candidate and dismissed BSF jawan Tej Bahadur's nomination being cancelled from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, he said the BJP has been "terrified by a soldier". "In Varanasi, the SP-BSP made such a move that the government, which claims of ending terrorism, was terrified by a soldier. The soldier had only wanted to ask the government about sub-standard and stale food (patli daal, baasi roti), bad quality uniform, shoes and socks. But, the BJP people could not face him," the SP chief said.Tej Bahadur in video, which went viral, had alleged that personnel were served poor quality food.Following the incident, he was dismissed by the Border Security Force (BSF).Earlier, addressing an election meeting in Gonda, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the past five years, the BJP only cheated the people, and now the public will seek an account (hisaab) from it."Inflation has gone up, and thecondition of farmers is bad owing to rise in the prices of diesel and fertilisers, he claimed. PTI CORR NAV ANBANB