BJP invites farmers to share suggestions and issues faced by them

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) In a bid to directly reach out to farmers, the BJP has invited them for an interactive programme where they can share their suggestions and issues faced by them, a party functionary said Saturday. The programme christened as 'Kisan Ki Maan Ki Baat, Modiji Ke Saath' will be a session through which the BJP Kisan Morcha will collect feedback from the farmers, said party's Kisan Morcha national president and party Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) Virendra Singh Mast. The feedback collected from the farmers will be incorporated in the 'Sankalp Patra' (vision document) of the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Mast said the central government often faces issues in reaching out to the farmers in non-BJP states and is trying to establish a direct contact with them to understand the issues faced by them in implementation of policies.