BJP issues defamation notice to its sacked leader for "malicious, abusive" allegations

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) The Jammu & Kashmir BJP Thursday said it has issued a defamation notice to its expelled leader Gagan Bhagat for levelling "unfounded and abusive" allegations against state party president and state general secretary. The party had Monday expelled the former RS Pura MLA for indiscipline and anti-party activities. "The BJP has issued defamation notice to Gagan Bhagat for his defamatory remarks which went against the image of BJP state president Ravinder Raina and BJP state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul," an party spokesman said Thursday. "Another legal notice has been issued to one Rajesh Kumar Parashar for his false allegations against the party president on a social media site," he added. Bhagat was issued a legal notice for making unfounded, malicious, abusive and defamatory remarks against Raina and Kaul in media interviews on December 12, the spokesman said. He said serious allegations of "impropriety and immorality" were levelled against Bhagat and the issue was referred to the BJP's State Disciplinary Committee which recommended action, including expulsion from the party, if he did not meet the requirements within three months. He alleged that instead, Bhagat indulged in anti-party activities and subsequently the party expelled him from its primary membership. The spokesman said that Bhagat's "defamatory and abusive" language affected the reputations of Raina and Kaul. The legal notice asked him to tender a public apology within one week failing which criminal and civil proceedings will be initiated against him in court of law, he said. Another legal notice was issued by Raina through his advocate to Facebook user Rajesh Kumar Parashar for making "unfounded, malicious, abusive and defamatory" remarks against Raina through his account, he said. Parashar has been asked to tender a public apology within one week, failing which criminal and civil proceedings will be initiated against him in the court of law.