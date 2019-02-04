BJP issues whip for its MPs to remain present in Parliament

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued whip to its members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha asking them to remain present in both houses of Parliament throughout the week. The party has asked all its MPs to be present during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and the discussion on the Interim Budget.Opposition Congress had issued similar whip on Sunday for its Lok Sabha members. PTI KR NAB TIRTIR