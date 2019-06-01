BJP Kisan Morcha hails extension of PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 cr farmers as 'historic decision'

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) BJP Kisan Morcha Saturday hailed the Modi government's move to extend PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country as a "historic decision" and claimed "no other" central government has taken such a huge step for prosperity of farmers in the country.At a press conference held at the BJP headquarters here, president of the party's farmer wing Virendra Singh Mast said his outfit is organising district-level programmes across the county to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In the first Cabinet meeting, the government Friday decided to extend PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country costing Rs 87,000 crore a year and also announced over Rs 10,000 crore pension scheme for five crore farmers, thereby fulfilling the BJP's poll promise."In the very first meeting of the cabinet, the Modi government has taken such a huge decision for farmers. This will strengthen the agro-economy and in turn strengthen the country," Mast told reporters.The Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Siddhi (PMKSS) was announced in the interim Budget, under which the government decided to provide Rs 6,000 per year (in three equal instalments) to an estimated 12.5 crore small and marginal farmers holding land up to two hectares.Announcing the two key decisions on Friday, new Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Modi 2.0 government had announced the landmark decisions for the farming community in the first Cabinet meeting.In another major decision, had Tomar said the Cabinet also approved the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana under which small and marginal farmers will get a minimum fixed pension of Rs 3,000 per month on attaining the age of 60 years."The government has fulfilled the promise the BJP had made in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, an that too in the first meeting of the new cabinet," the BJP Kisan Morcha president said."No other previous Indian government has taken such a huge step for prosperity of farmers in the country," he claimed. PTI KND NSDNSD