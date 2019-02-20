BJP Kisan Morcha national convention to begin in Gorakhpur on Feb 23

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) The BJP Kisan Morcha will be holding its two-day national convention in Gorakhpur on February 23-24.It will be inaugurated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, while Union Home minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the valedictory function on February 24.In a statement issued on Wednesday, president of the Kisan Morcha Virendra Singh Mast said that more than 8,000 persons are likely to attend the event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya are expected to participate, he said."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of welfare steps have been taken for the farmers, and this is just the beginning," Mast said."More welfare-oriented steps are in the anvil for the 'annadata' of the country. The BJP is committed to make the farmers prosperous and economically empowered," he added. PTI NAV RHL