BJP launches 'Booth Mahasampark' campaign in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) The BJP Friday launched its "Booth Mahasampark" campaign with the slogan "har booth, BJP majboot" ahead of the Assembly election in Rajasthan due on December 7.During the three-day campaign, party leaders and workers will establish door-to-door contact with the people, a party statement said.As a part of the drive, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met people in Jhalawar, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner and state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria in Udaipur, it added.In Jaipur, BJP state election in-charge Prakash Javadekar spoke to people on the public welfare schemes of the Centre and the state in the Hawa Mahal Assembly area and urged the people to vote for the party.On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Satish Punia slammed the Congress for copying BJP for seeking online suggestion for its election manifesto. PTI AG IJT