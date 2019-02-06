BJP launches campaign to reach out to masses in J-K

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) In the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, the BJP Wednesday launched a campaign here to seek suggestions from the public to prepare its "vision document" besides highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government. State BJP president Ravinder Raina launched the campaign 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi Ke Saath' from the party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar here. "This is a campaign to engage the people in crafting the agenda for the next five years and to collate their expectations and suggestions. This is a campaign to involve every citizen in moulding the future of India," Raina told reporters. He said the month-long campaign would cover nook and corner of Jammu region, highlighting the achievements of the Modi-led NDA government while at the same time seek suggestions from the public. "People can record their video suggestions or drop their suggestion in a box placed on the rath (vehicle)," he said, adding the suggestions would form the core of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (vision document) for the 2019 elections. PTI TAS AB DPB