BJP leader accuses Mehbooba of playing communal card with an eye on election

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Days after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal communities were being "selectively targeted" in Jammu region, a senior BJP leader Tuesday accused her of playing "communal card" with an eye on the upcoming polls in the state. "We have been living in communal harmony for centuries and the PDP supremo must not try to disturb the prevailing peace in the region by playing dirty politics based upon communal and regional divide to gain votes," BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha president Choudhary Haroon told reporters here. Haroon, flanked by several Muslim leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), denied the claim of the former chief minister. On Sunday, Mehbooba had alleged that the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities were being "selectively targeted" in the Jammu region and warned that if the issue was not addressed by the Governor S P Malik-led administration, the consequences would be "dangerous". PTI TAS SMNSMN