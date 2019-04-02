BJP leader arrested for misbehaving with district magistrate

Ballia (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A BJP leader has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with district magistrate and tehsildar at DM's camp office here, police said Tuesday.Local BJP leader Vinod Tiwari was arrested for misbehaving with DM Bhawani Singh and Tehsildar Gulab Chand on Monday, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.He said 12 cases were pending against Tiwari in Pakdi police station.The BJP leader, however, denied the allegations. He said he visited the DM office after he received a call from there.Tiwari also accused the DM and other officials of misbehaving with him. PTI CORR ABN SRY