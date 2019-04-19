BJP leader booked for 'anti-Muslim' remarks in UP

Barabanki (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) An FIR was registered against a BJP leader on Friday for his controversial statements against Muslims. "A case has been registered against BJP leader Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava for violation of model code of conduct. A probe is on in the matter," Additional Superintendent of Police R S Gautam said.Addressing a gathering on Thursday as BJP candidate Upendra Rawat filed his nomination papers from Barabnki Lok Sabha constituency, Srivastava asked people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "break the morale of Muslims". "Muslims want to grab power with their votes but they will not succeed. It's the right time for Hindus to unite," the former Nagar Palika Chairman added. PTI CORR ABN RHL