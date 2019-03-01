BJP leader from Muzaffarpur Bhagwan Lal Sahni to head NCBC

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Bhagwan Lal Sahni, a BJP leader from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, has assumed charge as the chairman of the newly constituted National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), according to sources in the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry.BJP leader and former Varanasi mayor Kaushalendra Singh Patel, BJP national secretary and former MP Sudha Yadav from Haryana, and Telangana BJP general secretary Achary Talloju have been appointed as members of the commission.Their names were approved by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.The NCBC was given constitutional status by Parliament last year, after repealing the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993.The NCBC which previously only could recommend on the issue of inclusion or exclusion of a community in the Central list of OBCs will now have the powers of a civil court as it has been given Constitutional status, on par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. PTI PLB NSD