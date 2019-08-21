BJP leader seeks development of Sudhmahadev and Mantalai temples in J-K

Jammu, Aug 21 (PTI) BJP vice president and in-charge for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna on Wednesday advocated development of Sudhmahadev and Mantalai temples in Udhampur district to boost religious tourism and generate employment for the youth. Khanna called for the development of the two temples in separate letters addressed to Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, according to a party release. Believed to be 2,800 years old, the 1225 metres high temple of Sudhmahadev houses a lingam made from black marble, the trident (trishul) of Lord Shiva and mace believed to be that of Bheema, one of the five Pandava brothers. Mantalai, located at a height of 1450 metres, is also an ancient temple of Lord Shiva, also known as Aparneswar, and as per locals' belief, it is the place where Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati. In his letters, Khanna said during his recent visit to the temples, he received representations from Shrimad Jagatguru Shankaracharya Anant, Swami Amritanand Dev Tirath and local committee of Chenani town, wherein they raised various issues and sought the help of the government for the development of religious places like Sudhmahadev and Mantalai."These areas have great potential of tourism as well and hence need to be developed. The development of these areas would promote tourism and generate employment for the local people," he said. The BJP leader urged the governor and the Union minister for providing proper road connectivity to the temple, drinking water, toilets and construct a guest house for devotees. PTI TAS SNE