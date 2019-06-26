BJP leader Vijayvargiya's MLA son assaults civic officer

Indore, Jun 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya Wednesday assaulted a municipal officer with a cricket bat when a team of the civic body went to the city's Ganji area to raze a dilapidated building.Akash, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was part of a protest by locals against the Indore Municipal Corporation's derive to demolish the building. He even "warned" officials against going ahead with the demolition, following which the incident happened.A video of the incident has gone viral.No immediate comment was available from Akash. He is an MLA from the Indore-3 Assembly segment. PTI HWP ADU LAL NSK SOMSOM