BJP leader Vijender Gupta, rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly Monday as both legislators were adamant to have discussions on their respective issues in the House and refused to comply with the Speaker's orders. Mishra was marshalled out of the House minutes after Delhi Assembly's special session commenced, when he tried to raise the issues of strike by contractual employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and "illegal Bangladeshis" living in the national capital. BJP leader Gupta faced a similar action when he continued to disrupt Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain's speech on a government's resolution to bring the Delhi Police under the control of the Delhi government. Despite repeated warnings, Gupta objected to the minister's speech. When he did not relent, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered the BJP MLA to be marshalled out of the House. During his speech, Jain slammed the BJP-led central government and the police over the recent attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that Delhi has failed to control crime, and demanded that the Delhi Police be brought under the control of the Delhi government. The House began its proceedings after reading out of condolence messages, when Mishra tried to raise the issues of DTC contractual employees and "illegal Bangladeshis" living in the city. Speaker Goel asked Mishra, who walked up to his chair, to go back to his seat but the MLA persisted with his demand for a debate on the twin ssues. Despite repeated directions of Goel, Mishra continued with his demand after which the Speaker directed the House marshals to take him out. "I was trying to raise the issue of pollution, DTC employees jobs, and illegal Bangladeshis. It's 19th time that I have been marshalled out just after start of session of the House," Mishra tweeted later. Mishra, who was the Water minister in the AAP government, was sacked by Chief Minister Kejriwal last year. Since then, Mishra has been attacking his party on various issues while growing closeness with the BJP. Opposition BJP legislators also tried to raise issues under different rules of the House, but the Speaker did not allow them to do so. PTI BUN VIT CK