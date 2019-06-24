BJP leader Vijender Gupta's wife robbed near Mandi House

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta's wife Shobha Vijender was robbed off her belongings near Mandi House in Lutyen's Delhi on Monday morning allegedly by some unidentified persons, police said.According to Shobha, the incident took place at around 10.15 am on Monday near Mandi House. Shobha, who runs an NGO, left her house in the morning and when she reached near Mandi House, some unknown persons on scooter told her that some oil-like substance was spilling out of her car, police said. Meanwhile, when Shobha, along with her driver and associate, got out of the car to check if there was any leakage, the accused fled the spot after taking her belongings from the car, they said. Later, she approached police and filed a complaint, they added. It is probably an act of those who rob the belongings from their targets after diverting their attention, a senior police officer said, adding that they are looking into the matter. PTI NIT SLB NIT CKCK