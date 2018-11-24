BJP leader's brother strangled in Gorakhpur

/R Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Three people have been arrested after a BJP leader's brother was allegedly strangled after an altercation over the parking of a vehicle in Gorakhpur town of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said. Satyendra Singh had gone to meet his brother, Upendra Nath Singh, state secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha, at Sri Ram Puram colony in Mohaddipur. He tried to park his scooter near the house when a neighbour, Shashank Jaiswal (22), objected to it as he wanted to park his car at the same spot, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur. An altercation between the two followed, with Jaiswal's father, brother and mother joining in, following which Satyendra was strangled, the SSP said. Three people have been arrested and one taken into custody, the officer said, adding that an FIR had been lodged and the body sent for post-mortem. PTI COR SABHMB