BJP leaders in racket to swap demonetised currency, Sibal repeats allegation

Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Repeating his allegation made earlier this month, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said Saturday government officials and some BJP leaders were involved in a racket which swapped demonetised currency with valid notes. Presenting a video clip of a "sting operation", Sibal claimed that a huge amount of currency was swapped for a commission of up to 40 per cent from January 2017 -- after the deadline for depositing scrapped notes with banks expired -- to mid-2018. The senior lawyer, however, said he could not vouch for authenticity of the video clips. Addressing the media at the Mumbai Press Club, Sibal screened a 10-minute-long video containing several clips which purportedly showed some people discussing currency exchange for a commission. The same allegation, accompanied by a video clip, was made by Sibal at a press conference in Delhi on April 9. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had then rejected the allegations. "Demonetisation is the biggest-ever scam in Indian history. High denomination notes were printed abroad and transported to India and distributed in lieu of big commission in different government godowns in Maharashtra," Sibal alleged on Saturday. "This is the reason why no cash-rich person was found in queues (in front of banks) during demonetisation," he said. "It is your (journalists') or investigating agencies' job to verify and authenticate the videos. All I can say is the entire sting video was available on the website of Tricolour News Network (TNN)," he said. Asked why he did not approach courts being a lawyer himself, Sibal said, "I go to court daily and see what goes on there. I am not filing any case... But when our government comes into power, we will investigate it. If my party doesn't agree and does not set up a high-level inquiry, then I will leave the party."