BJP leaders meet J-K Guv after visit to shelling-hit villages along LoC

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) A two-member BJP delegation, which went to shelling-hit villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik and briefed him about their visit.The BJP leaders -- Nirmal Singh and Ravinder Raina -- had visited the villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the two districts. They requested the governor to expedite the construction of community and individual bunkers at border areas, and also the reconstruction of houses damaged in shelling by Pakistan, an official spokesman said.The delegation visited the shelling-hit villages along the LoC recently to get first-hand information about the situation in the wake of spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan which left four persons, including three members of a family dead and several others injured, in Poonch district last week.The BJP leaders met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the prevailing scenario along the LoC in the two districts, the spokesman said.He said they also requested for early deployment of bullet proof ambulances in areas along the LoC and International border in Poonch, Nowshera, Sunderbani, R S Pura and Akhnoor.The BJP leader also urged for adequate availability of health care services for border residents.The governor assured them urgent consideration of their demands, the spokesman said. PTI TAS